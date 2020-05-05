TB testing machines for speedy corona diagnosis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon begin using tuberculosis (TB) testing machines for early diagnosis of Covid-19 patients and has selected three laboratories for this purpose, one each in Pune, Nagpur and Kolhapur.

This comes after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved the use of these devices for coronavirus screening tests. However, the cartridges required by these testing units are in the process of being shipped from abroad.

Lalit Anande, medical superintendent of the TB hospital in Sewri, said it was a good call by the state government. We are already using molecular test cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification tests (CBNAATs) for diagnosis of TB patients. This test yields results in 45 minutes, so treatment of Covid patients can begin earlier, he said.

The test detects mycobacterium tuberculosis, but on customization, it will also detect the E-gene present in the RNA and the N2 gene (specific to coronavirus ) in the samples. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), said, to accelerate Covid diagnosis, the ICMR has approved the use of CBNAAT technology, for which a different type of cartridge is used.