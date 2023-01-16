TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Meet Sixty-year-old Nikhil Kamat, who finished Dream run despite heart condition

Thane: Sixty-year-old Nikhil Kamat participated in the 5.9 km dream run. He was among one of the patients from Sir H.N.Reliance Foundation hospital who participated in the Marathon. Despite a massive heart attack leaving 75 percent of his heart damaged, he began practicing six months back.

“Three stents were placed in my heart and I was advised to go to H.N.Reliance Foundation hospital for rehabilitation where the doctors helped me to walk on the treadmill, jogging, walking and also regular exercise. When I started feeling good I decided to run the Tata Mumbai Marathon. I also encouraged three patients from Reliance hospital to participate in the marathon.”

Kamat, who had run the Mumbai marathon 10 years back completed his dream run in 48 minutes.

Dr.Ashish Contractor, director, rehabilitation and sports medicine, Sir H.N.Reliance Foundation hospital told FPJ, “When we talk of "Marathon Training" it is important to understand that overtraining is usually relative to the training load a person is accustomed to. Serious marathon runners train upto or sometimes even over a 100 km a week in season and this may not be overtraining for someone who is fit and has built up to it gradually. On the other hand, even 20 km a week may be considered overtraining for someone not used to it. Features of overtraining include fatigue, increase in musculoskeletal injuries, listlessness, lack of an improvement in performance even though training volume has increased.”

Contractor further added, “From a cardiac standpoint, if there are any symptoms such as chest discomfort or unusual shortness of breath then they should not be ignored since the consequences can be serious.”

