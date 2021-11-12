e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:20 PM IST

Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2021: Date, timings, speakers, and all you need to know

The four-day-long schedule will begin on Thursday, 18th November 2021 will go on to Sunday, 21st November 2021
FPJ Web Desk
Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest is back in full swing for its 12th year, in a digital avatar. The four-day-long schedule, beginning on Thursday, 18th November 2021 to Sunday, 21st November 2021, will include 140+ Indian and International speakers, taking part in a host of conversations, panel discussions, debates, straight talks, workshops performances and other special events - all celebrating literature. The festival will host over 70 sessions.

Tune into Tata Literature Live’s website and YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for more details.

Here is a list of panel discussions, debates, straight talks, workshops performances and other special events to be held.

18th November 2021

9:00 am to 9:45 am IST - A Life in Theatre - by Feisal Alkazi

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm IST - For The Love Of The Word : The Anil Dharker Session - by Amitav Ghosh, Shobhaa De

5:15 pm to 6:00 pm IST - The Writer’s Conscience - by Amitav Ghosh, Shobhaa De

7:15 pm to 8:45 pm IST - Debate: College students should not participate in protests - For The Motion: Hindol Sengupta, Shubhrastha; Against The Motion: Abhinav Chandrachud, Gurmehar Kaur; Chair: Raghav Bahl

8:45 pm to 9:30 pm IST - Activity report - Daniel Lieberman in conversation with Antoine Lewis

9:00 pm to 9:45 pm IST - Celebrating Women : The Shashi Baliga Memorial Session - Rebecca Solnit in conversation with Menaka Guruswamy

19th November 2021

5:00 pm to 5:45 pm IST - Turning the Page - Amish and Ashwin Sanghi in conversation

5:45 pm to 6:30 pm IST - Mine Eyes Dazzle! - A straight talk by Martin Kemp

6:30 pm to 7:15 pm IST - The Illusionist - Salman Rushdie in conversation with Salil Tripathi

7:15 pm to 8:00 pm IST - Tata Literature Live! 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award - Anita Desai in conversation with Kiran Desai

20th November 2021

10:30 am to 11:15 am IST - We shall Overcome - A straight talk by Thomas Homer-Dixon

12:00 pm to 12:45 pm IST - Survival Of The Friendliest - Rutger Bregman in conversation with George Jose

2:30 pm to 3:15 pm IST - Hope Floats - Chair : Nandita Bose

3:15 pm to 3:45 pm IST - Ties That Bind - Anne Enright in conversation with Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi

6:30 pm to 7:15 pm IST - Millenial Minds - Chair: Aparna Piramal Raje

7:15 pm to 8:15 pm IST - Tata Literature Live! 2021 Poet Laureate - Conversation between Poet Laureate Adil Jussawalla and Arundhati Subramanian

9:00 pm to 9:30 pm IST - Tragedy and Triumph - Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai in converstion with Supriya Nair

9:00 pm to 9:45 pm IST - Un-Common Sense - A straight talk by Steven Pinker

21st November 2021

11:15 am to 12:00 pm IST - Reeling 'Em In - Chair: Gyatri Rangachari Shah

12:00 pm to 12:45 pm IST - Prechance to Dream - Chair: Arghya Lahri

2:00 pm to 2:45 pm IST - The Thrill of Chase - David Baldacci in conversation with Ravi Subramanian

2:45 pm to 3:30 pm IST - One step Ahead - Panel discussion

3:30 pm to 4:15 pm IST - About an Author - Hornby in conversation with Anuvab Pal

5:00 pm to 5:45 pm IST - Scripturlent! - Shashi Tharoor in conversation with Keshava Guha

5:00 pm to 5:45 pm IST - Under Siege in Paradise - by Farah Bashir, Leela Jacinto

5:45 pm to 6:30 pm IST - Analyse This - Ashis Nandy in conversation with Shiv Visvanathan

7:15 pm to 8:00 pm IST - Genre Fluid - Marlon James in conversation with Shalini Puri

8:00 om to 9:30 pm IST - Tata Literature Live! 2021 Awards

