Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2021: Date, timings, speakers, and all you need to know

Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest is back in full swing for its 12th year, in a digital avatar. The four-day-long schedule, beginning on Thursday, 18th November 2021 to Sunday, 21st November 2021, will include 140+ Indian and International speakers, taking part in a host of conversations, panel discussions, debates, straight talks, workshops performances and other special events - all celebrating literature. The festival will host over 70 sessions.

Here is a list of panel discussions, debates, straight talks, workshops performances and other special events to be held.

18th November 2021

9:00 am to 9:45 am IST - A Life in Theatre - by Feisal Alkazi

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm IST - For The Love Of The Word : The Anil Dharker Session - by Amitav Ghosh, Shobhaa De

5:15 pm to 6:00 pm IST - The Writer’s Conscience - by Amitav Ghosh, Shobhaa De

7:15 pm to 8:45 pm IST - Debate: College students should not participate in protests - For The Motion: Hindol Sengupta, Shubhrastha; Against The Motion: Abhinav Chandrachud, Gurmehar Kaur; Chair: Raghav Bahl

8:45 pm to 9:30 pm IST - Activity report - Daniel Lieberman in conversation with Antoine Lewis

9:00 pm to 9:45 pm IST - Celebrating Women : The Shashi Baliga Memorial Session - Rebecca Solnit in conversation with Menaka Guruswamy

19th November 2021

5:00 pm to 5:45 pm IST - Turning the Page - Amish and Ashwin Sanghi in conversation

5:45 pm to 6:30 pm IST - Mine Eyes Dazzle! - A straight talk by Martin Kemp

6:30 pm to 7:15 pm IST - The Illusionist - Salman Rushdie in conversation with Salil Tripathi

7:15 pm to 8:00 pm IST - Tata Literature Live! 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award - Anita Desai in conversation with Kiran Desai

20th November 2021

10:30 am to 11:15 am IST - We shall Overcome - A straight talk by Thomas Homer-Dixon

12:00 pm to 12:45 pm IST - Survival Of The Friendliest - Rutger Bregman in conversation with George Jose

2:30 pm to 3:15 pm IST - Hope Floats - Chair : Nandita Bose

3:15 pm to 3:45 pm IST - Ties That Bind - Anne Enright in conversation with Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi

6:30 pm to 7:15 pm IST - Millenial Minds - Chair: Aparna Piramal Raje

7:15 pm to 8:15 pm IST - Tata Literature Live! 2021 Poet Laureate - Conversation between Poet Laureate Adil Jussawalla and Arundhati Subramanian

9:00 pm to 9:30 pm IST - Tragedy and Triumph - Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai in converstion with Supriya Nair

9:00 pm to 9:45 pm IST - Un-Common Sense - A straight talk by Steven Pinker

21st November 2021

11:15 am to 12:00 pm IST - Reeling 'Em In - Chair: Gyatri Rangachari Shah

12:00 pm to 12:45 pm IST - Prechance to Dream - Chair: Arghya Lahri

2:00 pm to 2:45 pm IST - The Thrill of Chase - David Baldacci in conversation with Ravi Subramanian

2:45 pm to 3:30 pm IST - One step Ahead - Panel discussion

3:30 pm to 4:15 pm IST - About an Author - Hornby in conversation with Anuvab Pal

5:00 pm to 5:45 pm IST - Scripturlent! - Shashi Tharoor in conversation with Keshava Guha

5:00 pm to 5:45 pm IST - Under Siege in Paradise - by Farah Bashir, Leela Jacinto

5:45 pm to 6:30 pm IST - Analyse This - Ashis Nandy in conversation with Shiv Visvanathan

7:15 pm to 8:00 pm IST - Genre Fluid - Marlon James in conversation with Shalini Puri

8:00 om to 9:30 pm IST - Tata Literature Live! 2021 Awards

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:20 PM IST