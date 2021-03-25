Tata Institute Of Social Sciences declares TISSNET 2021 result

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) announced results for TISSNET 2021 today on its official website. The computer-based TISSNET 2021 examination was held on February 20, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website,tiss.edu. TISSNET result 2021 has a mention of the following details- name and registration number of the candidate, TISSNET score, name of the programme, qualifying status for the next round and cut-off marks.

Here's how the students can download their results:

Go to the official site of TISS, admissions.tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA programme section

A new page will open. Enter your login credentials--application number and password.

TISSNET scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the TISSNET result