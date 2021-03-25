Tata Institute Of Social Sciences declares TISSNET 2021 result

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) announced results for TISSNET 2021 today on its official website. The computer-based TISSNET 2021 examination was held on February 20, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website,tiss.edu. TISSNET result 2021 has a mention of the following details- name and registration number of the candidate, TISSNET score, name of the programme, qualifying status for the next round and cut-off marks.
Here's how the students can download their results:
Go to the official site of TISS, admissions.tiss.edu
On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA programme section
A new page will open. Enter your login credentials--application number and password.
TISSNET scorecard will appear on the screen
Download the TISSNET result
Later, the candidates who have been shortlisted will be called for TISS Programme Aptitude Test and Management Aptitude Test (PAT/MAT) and/or personal interview. Only those who meet the TISSNET cut-off will receive call letters for the next round.
The institute will release the schedule of these rounds on its official site soon.
The written test carries 40 per cent weightage, while PAT and interview carry 30 per cent score each.
