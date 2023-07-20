Tata Hospital Scam: Cops Arrest 12 For Redirecting Poor Patients To Private Labs For Tests; Taking Commission

Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai | Tata Group

A day after 11 Tata Memorial Hospital staffers were arrested for allegedly referring poor patients to a Parel-based private lab for various medical tests to pocket commissions, the Bhoiwada police made another arrest on Wednesday. The accused Shailendra Pratap Kavindranath Singh, 34, is also a staff of the hospital, and a resident of Thane.

On Tuesday, police filed a case against 21 employees and 11 were taken into custody on allegations of redirecting economically disadvantaged cancer patients to private laboratories for medical tests that could have been conducted at lower rates within the hospital.

Whistleblower hospital guard informed authorities

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against Assistant Administrative Officers, Ward Boys, Peons, and cleaning staff. The racket was busted by the guard posted in the hospital, who was suspicious of these employees and found them involved in the scam and subsequently informed the senior officials.

A police officer stated that despite being public servants, these individuals directed poor patients seeking cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital to Infinity Center and other diagnostic centres for tests prescribed by the doctors. These tests were available at lower rates within the hospital, yet the employees sent the patients to private labs, resulting in higher costs.

The police officer revealed that the hospital had provided facilities for tests at reduced rates for underprivileged patients. However, these employees were receiving commissions from the labs by conducting the tests at higher costs. This not only harmed the patients but also caused damage to the hospital.

Hospital racket started after Covid

Singh told police that they started the racket after Covid-19 began in India and that they would take 10-20% commission from the private labs. A police officer said that the mobiles of all the arrested accused have been seized and their WhatsApp chats are being scanned.