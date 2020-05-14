Task force set up to study use of AYUSH to treat COVID-19

The Maharashtra Government, on Wednesday, set up an 18-member task force headed by Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director of Medical Education and Research, to suggest the application of Ayurved, Homeopathy, Unani and Yoga envisaged by the Ministry of AYUSH to treat asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients of CoVID-19. The task force will examine the application of Ayurved, Homeopathy, Unani and Yoga Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Goa and make its recommendations.

The government, in the notification issued on Wednesday, said that the Ministry of AYUSH has recommended self-care guidelines to boost immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

The establishment of a task force with a mandate to study the application of Ayurved, Homeopathy, Unani and Yoga came when the COVID-19 cases crossed the 25,000 mark and surged to 25,922 with 975 deaths in the state. So far, 5,547 have been discharged.

The measures suggested by the Ministry of AYUSH include drinking of warm water throughout the day and daily practice of Yoga for at least 30 minutes.