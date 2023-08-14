Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the case of a 70-year-old woman from Tardeo dying due to asphyxiation after a robbery at her house, the three accused are still on the run owing to a lack of coordination between the Mumbai police and the crime branch. The accused had tied the couple’s limbs with ropes and taped their mouths. While Madan Mohan Agarwal, 75, crawled out for help, his wife Surekha, died due to suffocation.

13 teams on lookout for robbers

Six crime branch teams and seven from the zone 3 of Mumbai police have fanned out to look for the robbers. While four crime branch teams have been dispatched in areas outside Mumbai, four of zone 3 teams are looking for the accused outside the city. The policepersonnel are looking at all possible CCTV footage to trace them. As per sources, all three accused left in different directions.

An official said that the Tardeo police got the information about the robbery at Yusuf Manzil at 8am on Sunday, but the Mumbai crime branch got the information by 2pm. An officer from the crime branch said on condition of anonymity that a copy of the FIR has still not been shared with the crime branch.

Sources said that the accused had certainly conducted a recce of the Agarwals’ house and were there a day prior. They also knew that the couple resided alone.

