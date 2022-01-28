Tardeo fire mishap: One more person succumbs to injuries; death toll rises to 9

Another person, Dhaval Salkar, a 23-year-old, died in the high rise fire which broke out in Mumbai's Tardeo area. With one more fatality, the death toll has now reached to 9 in the fire tragedy that happened last Saturday

Yesterday, a 35-year-old young woman had succumbed to her injuries. Chopadekar passed away at 12.30 pm in Kasturba hospital, six days after being admitted in a critical condition. She was among the 30 injured admitted to Bhatia, Nair, Kasturba and Masina Hospitals after the fire brigade mounted a rescue operation to remove trapped residents from the 20-storey Sachin Heights building.

The early morning blaze is believed to have started on the 19th floor due to a suspected short circuit that had brought thick smoke into the homes of other residents. Six residents had died after admission.

Out of the remaining victims of the level 3 fire incident, currently, five are in critical condition and three are stable at Bhatia Hospital, whereas one is in critical condition at Masina Hospital, Byculla.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:30 PM IST