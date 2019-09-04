Tanushree Dutta urges probe be transferred to crime branch

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta wrote an e-mail to the Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Barve, asking for a fresh probe in the case against Nana Patekar, who allegedly touched her inappropriately. The email was sent by Dutta's advocate Nitin Satpute, in which she demanded that the B-summary closure report filed by the police be scrapped and the Crime Branch should take over the case.

On Tuesday, Satpute sent an email to police commissioner Barve, seeking a fresh probe by the Crime Branch. The e-mail complaint claimed that the police did not investigate the alleged incident properly or arrest Patekar either because of fear or the "influence" of the accused.

Satpute said, "Oshiwara police filed a B-summary report despite the evidence provided to them by the complainant, it said. Dutta had accused Patekar of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008."

Earlier in June this year, Oshiwara Police had filed a `B-summary' report in the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court. The B-summary report is filed when police do not find any evidence against the accused to file a charge sheet. Dutta's complaint against Patekar in October 2018 had set off a nationwide '#MeToo' movement, during which several well-known personalities were called out for alleged sexual harassment.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the film's producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang. But the police later gave them a clean chit.