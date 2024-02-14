Taking All Necessary Steps For Kunbi Certificates To Marathas : Govt Tells Bombay HC

Manoj Jarange Patil on hunger strike |

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it is taking all necessary steps to amend rules to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members for availing reservation benefits. Hence, it urged the court to ask Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to take medical assistance as his health is deteriorating.

A division bench of Justice Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak asked Jarange-Patil's lawyer to ask the activist whether he will take medical assistance.

Petition against Jarange's hunger strike

The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte against the ongoing hunger strike by activist Jarange Patil.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf said that it has barely been 20 days since the state agreed to meet Jarange's demands and issued the notification to amend the rules. He highlighted that the process would take some time since they have to follow the process of law and have already invited objections from the public.

When Jarange's advocate Ramesh Dube-Patil said that he will take instructions from the activist as his health is unwell and is being administerd saline, Saraf urged the court to step in and ask him to take medical assistance.

Case very sensitive, can cause law and order issue: AG

“The state is always sensitive towards the issue. We have to balance it. The case is very sensitive. This sort of a situation can call for a law and order issue,” Saraf said. He added that last time Jarange started for Mumbai, they agreed to most of his demands.

“Last time people marched to Bombay and the state took steps including issuing notification for objection to amend the rules. The law has a certain timeline. In situations like this, continuous fast will lead to various situations which will become difficult. Aspirations should not go out of hand,” Saraf added.

Dube-Patil said that his client is “reasonable and sensitive to all aspects”. “That's why I am agitating at my home place,” Dube-Patil said.

Maratha agitation so far

Jarange-Patil, on January 20, started marching towards Mumbai from Jalna. He has been agitating seeking that the state issue Kunbi caste cetrtifiactes to Maratha community members for availing reservation benefits.

The State Government issued a draft notification to amend the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, Denotified Tribes (Vimukta Jatis), Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Rules, 2012.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on February 15.