Take over children’s aid society, let NGOs run city’s correction homes, Bombay HC tells govt

“The body is lying defunct. The board members never meet and it is only after this court intervenes, they convene a meeting which is just an eye wash,” Justice Dharmadhikari said.

The bench further noted that the JJ act mandates registration of NGOs that look after the functioning of these homes. “But the children’s aid society has not yet registered itself. Why are you not compelling it to register especially when it is dependent on your (government) grants?” Justice Dharmadhikari asked Patki.

Responding to the query, Patki said that the society gives some or other reason to evade registration.

Irked over the submission, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “When the law mandates registration, the society has no other option but to follow the rules. And if it cannot register then its high time the government must take over the society.”

“If the trust is serious about its social work it should not question the laws. And if they do, then don’t hesitate to take over it. There are other NGOs too, which are working for children,” Justice Dharmadhikari remarked. While posting the matter for further hearing on March 4, the judges ordered the government to file a comprehensive affidavit spelling out the stand of the state on this issue.