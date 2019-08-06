Take fresh decision on civic bypolls, SC tells poll body

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra State Election Commission to take a fresh decision on four by-elections of the Mumbai municipal corporation to fill up casual vacancies since the 2017 elections.

The Bench noted that since the by-elections have not been notified, the election commission may take the decision before issuing any notification fixing dates for filling up seats.

Allowing appeals of elected councillors, the Bench set aside the Bombay High Court judgment, dismissing their appeals. The appellants were Nitin Bandopant Salagre, Geeta Kiran Bhandari, Sandeep Raju Naik and Eknath (Shankar) Dnyandeo Hunder.