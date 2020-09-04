Tak-Tak gang member held from Malad for stealing phones

Malad police arrested an interstate Tak-Tak gang member, Waseem Qureshi, for theft of a businessman's mobile from his car. The arrested accused was operational in other city suburbs as well, where he had committed at least a dozen crimes. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and common intention.

According to police, the businessman was on his way to office and had reached the SV Road near Babulin Junction, when he was stuck in traffic. Suddenly, the businessman, Paras Jain, heard a knock on his car’s window and saw a man with an aggravated face. When Jain rolled down the window, the man told him that his foot was stuck under the car’s wheel and asked him to adjust the tyres. At the same time, another man came and asked Jain to move the car as he was blocking the traffic at a green signal, following which the businessman rolled down another window as well.

The duo-- Waseem and his accomplice saw that Jain had kept his mobile phone on the passenger seat, and distracted him for a minute while one of them decamped with his mobile phone. As soon as Jain realised that the duo were a part of the Tak-Tak gang, he tried to run behind them and caught the eye of a police patrolling van near the spot, who managed to nab Qureshi, while his accomplice escaped.

During the probe, it was revealed that Qureshi and his accomplices had committed similar crimes in various parts of the city and were history sheeters. Police said, the search for Qureshi’s accomplice is underway, the arrested accused was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.