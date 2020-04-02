Tabligh-e-jamaat congregation: 1,300 state attendees traced, quarantined

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that about 1,400 people from the state had participated at the Tabligh-e-jamaat meet in Delhi, of which 1,300 were already traced and are being quarantined.

Tope confirmed that two people from the area under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Nizamuddin Markaz. Tope told FPJ, "From the state of Maharashtra, around 1,400 people had attended the meet. The state has been able to trace 1,300 people.

The government has started the process of quarantining all of them. These people are from all over Maharashtra. Help is being taken from NGOs and NSS along with police and state officials in the quarantine process." He informed that the government will provide counselling to all those who attended the Delhi event.'