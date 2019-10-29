Sword Wielding Junkies Mount Murderous Attack on Residents

Bhayandar: In yet another incident exposing the utter lawlessness in the region, a gang of drug addicts barged into a housing society in the Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road and mounted a murderous assault on residents, late on Sunday night. While a youth was seriously injured in the frenzied sword attack, four others residents of the building sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, two assailants identified as-Shoaib Shaikh (45) and Noman Sayyed (26) have been arrested and booked for attack, attempt to murder and under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, 1959. The attack followed after, two youths objected to the illegal activities of the drug addicts who had been harassing the residents of the housing complex for the past several months. Irate over being questioned, the accused assaulted the duo and later barged into the society premises. “It was a scary scene as one of them wielded a sword and began randomly attacking the youth and others as they tried to stop him.

These junkies have made our lives miserable, residents especially women dread to move out of the complex after sunset. Our complaints are also not taken seriously.” alleged a resident who was an eye witness to the incident. The entire sequence of events of the horrifying incident was captured by the CCTV cameras. The accused are said to be the part of a gang of drug addicts which has set up their den at an abandoned construction site adjacent to the housing society.