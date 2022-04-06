Swift use of technical intelligence helped police avert a suicide bid in Chandrapur

The timely use of technical intelligence and immediate response from the police managed to save the life of a youth, who was going to end his life by jumping in front of a moving train at Chandrapur. A youth, who had slipped into depression after he was unable to repay his debt and was being constantly threatened by the loan shark, had sent a video message to his younger brother, informing in the video that he was going to end his life. The victim's family then immediately approached the police, who with the help of technical intelligence and mobile phone surveillance, managed to track the victim and prevented him to take the extreme step.

According to the police, the youth had got a job in a coalfield company on a compassionate basis, after the demise of his father. In order to meet the family's needs, the youth had taken a loan from a person in Ballarpur. But since the youth was unable to repay the money in time, the person who had given the loan had been troubling the victim by asking for double the loan amount. The victim slipped into depression and had sent a video message of his, to his younger brother on Tuesday.

"In the video, the youth claimed that he was going to end his life. The victim's family then approached the police and the officers from the Cyber Cell, wasting no time, managed to track the victim's location through the surveillance of his mobile. The police team immediately left for the location which was near the railway tracks. Our team spotted the victim walking near the tracks and when he spotted the police, he started running away. We managed to get hold of him and rescued him in time. He was counselled and was then handed over to his family," said additional superintendent of police, Atul Kulkarni.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:42 PM IST