Swarnim Vijay Varsh: IAF organises cyclothon in Mumbai to commemorate 50 Years of 1971 India - Pakistan war, See Pics

Indian Air Force organised a cyclothon to create awareness about the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' that celebrates the commemoration of 50 Years of the 1971 War.

The Cyclothon will begin from RC Church in defence Area Colaba and will end at Air force station in Cotton green | ANI

The Victory Flame is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on September 1.

Earlier this month, a mini-marathon was organized from Nariman point to RC Church in Colaba in the city in commemoration.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in the year 1971.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on last year's Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2020, to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:40 AM IST