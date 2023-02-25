Swapna Patkar gets threat call from Pakistani number, calls Dy CM for action

Swapna Patkar | ANI

Swapna Patkar, a former friend of Sanjay Raut, the controversial MP of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday complained to the Vakola police about a call she received from a Pakistani number threatening to drown her in acid.

Significantly, a few days ago, a high-profile politician had also called and threatened to “drown” her “in acid”. Patkar is a resident of Sunder Nagar opposite the Kalina campus of Mumbai University, which is in the jurisdiction of Vakola police station.

In a separate development, Patkar, a corporate trainer by profession, has urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home portfolio, to ensure that the Vakola police act on the FIR she had filed against Raut in July last year. She had submitted an audio clip in which a man – suspected to be Raut – can be heard abusing and intimidating her.

Fadnavis assures of action on FIR

The police neither conducted any inquiry nor did they close the case. Patkar told the Free Press Journal on Saturday that Fadnavis has assured her action on the FIR.

“Since the MVA was in power last year, the police did not take action on my FIR. Now that there is a change of regime, I am hoping that justice will be given to me. Raut had criminally intimidated me and used extremely vulgar language against me,” she added. It is learnt that senior leader of the BJP and head of its women’s wing, Chitra Wagh, has also taken up Patkar’s case with the party leadership.

Who is Swapna Patkar?

Patkar is the estranged wife of Sujit Patkar, who is known for his proximity to Raut. He was booked for alleged forgery of documents in connection with a multi-crore Covid contract. He has filed a divorce case against Patkar and she has contested it.

Patkar was also a columnist at the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, of which Raut is the executive editor. Relationship between the two soured over certain issues after which she moved away from the MP. She has also given a detailed statement to the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Patrawala chawl case in which Raut is implicated. Significantly, she has been given round the clock police protection as she has given significant information to the ED.