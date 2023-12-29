Swadichha Sane Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Accused Lifeguard Mithu Singh In Death Of MBBS Student

Swadichha Sane Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Accused Lifeguard Mithu Singh In Murder Of MBBS Student | Representational Image

The sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of 32-year-old lifeguard Mithu Singh, booked for the murder of 22-year-old MBBS student Swadichha Sane.

Swadichha Sane Murder Case

Sane, who was pursuing MBBS from Grant Medical College, Byculla, had left her house to appear for her third-year exam on November 29, 2021. However, the family had not heard about her since she left the house. The police claimed that she got down at Bandra and went to Bandstand.

At Bandstand, she met Singh, and they were together for a long time. It is suspected that Singh tried to get intimate with her against her will, and during the scuffle, he would have killed Sane.

Singh, however, denied his role and, in his plea for bail, claimed that "there is no cogent material on record to show that prima facie the Applicant had any motive or was seen by any persons committing the alleged crime on the girl."

Accused's claims

Besides, Singh has said that the prosecution has given no explanation for the delay of one and a half years to arrest him. Singh claimed that he was detained in the police station on November 30, 2021, and was tortured to confess to the crime which he has not committed, Singh has said.

The crime branch, which probed the case, had objected to his claims and had said Sane and Singh were last spotted together at Bandra Bandstand on November 30, 2021. Besides, the police claimed that while scrutinizing his phone, they came across photos which Singh has clicked from his phone with Sane at around 2:26 am on November 30, 2021.

Crime Branch's reply

The crime branch, in its reply, has said that Choudhary knew about the death of an 18-year-old girl by the name Tarannum Ansari, who fell into the sea near Bandstand in January 2016 while clicking a selfie. However, her body has still not been found. Hence, the police claimed Choudhary also seems to have disposed of Sane's body at the very spot.

The crime branch has further stated that there was no reason for Choudhary to be with a stranger girl unless his intention was to sexually abuse her. Besides, the police said Sane already was in a relationship with one of her classmates. This shows that Sane and Singh were not in a relationship, and for that reason, she would have refused his sexual advances, and in that, she would have fallen and died.