'Swachhata Hich Seva': BMC Conducts Cleanliness Drive Across Mumbai But Fails To 'Keep Own Playground Clean' In Chandivali

Mumbai: The BMC carried out a "Swachta hich Seva' campaign at 178 locations across the city on Sunday, but it failed to keep its own playground garbage free.

The local residents gathered at Meenatai Thackeray playground in Chandivali early in the morning and cleaned the piles of garbage, clearing the entrance of the gate. However, the civic official claimed that, "the people have gathered on their appeal to clean the area."

CM Shinde initiates the cleanliness drive

Following the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directives, the civic authorities launched a cleanliness campaign. Shinde flagged off the cleanliness drive from Girgaon Chowpatty on Sunday morning. He said, "It is not an activity to just click photographs but to create a mass movement in the state. So everyone should take a broom in hand and clean the streets.' Fed up of sending complaints to the BMC the group of citizens from Chandivali took brooms in their hands and cleaned the area on their own.

Chandivli residents frustrated with BMC's inaction

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder, Chandivli Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) said, "We have been complaining to the BMC for a long time. The illegal hawkers in the area dump all the waste here in the evening, blocking the entrance of the gate. Why BMC is not able to keep its own playground clean. There is also a civic dispensary in the area. The road is choked up due to garbage, our children are not able to enter the ground."

On Sunday, the citizens of Chandivali gathered near the playground and started cleaning the area. "A few fishermen had occupied the footpath near the park, also an illegal rickshaw washing centre had come up over here. We have requested the BMC to remove the garbage spot from the place. They should also appoint a security guard on the playground," said Makkar.

Dhanaji Hirlekar, assistant commissioner of L ward said, "The people were gathered by us to clean the area under the cleanliness drive. Denying the officials claim the furious residents said that "BMC is failing to do their job and now lying to save themselves."

