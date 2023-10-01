'Swachh & Swasth Bharat': District Administration's Cleanliness Drive At Shirgaon Beach A Mere Formality

The district administration executed a cleanliness drive on the seashore of Shirgaon Beach which was already cleaned a few days ago. This was a formal attempt by the district administration to carry out the cleanliness drive as proposed to clean for one hour on Oct 1.

A cleanliness drive was organised at Shirgaon Seashore on Oct 1 between 10 and 11 a.m. District Collector Govind Bodke, SP Balasaheb Patil, Zillha Parishad (ZP) Chief Officer Bhanudas Palwe and ZP President Prakash Nikam and other ZP Committee Chairman were present during this cleanliness drive.

Other government employees, school students, NCC cadets, members of self-help groups and NGOs participated in the cleanliness drive.

The Shirgian beach was cleaned before Ganeshotsav and was cleaned during the Ganeshotsav by a special beach cleaning machine and with manual labourers as many devotees do their immersion at Shirgaon seashore. Hence the cleanliness drive was done in the adjacent plantation area of the sea coast on Sunday.

The district administration in an act of cleanliness had opted for a relatively clean site for the cleanliness drive which turned out as a formality in the execution of the national project.

