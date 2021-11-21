Swachh Survekshan 2021 awards: CM Uddhav Thackeray hails state's stellar performance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday congratulated local bodies in the state that won awards in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2021 survey.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the national cleanliness survey awards at an event in New Delhi.

A total of 4,320 cities were covered in 28 days, and over 4.2 core people had given feedback, resulting in Chhattisgarh being declared the cleanest state followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Among cities with a population of less than one lakh, Maharashtra made a clean sweep with the first three spots nationwide being occupied by Vita in Sangli and Lonavala and Sasvad in Pune.

"Maharashtra has been leading in this sector since the beginning. Now all the top three awards in municipal council category have been bagged by the state. I congratulate all the officials, council members and citizens for this achievement," Thackeray said in a statement.

