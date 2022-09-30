Swachh Bharat Mission: Only 43% citizens feel availability of functioning public toilets has improved in last 8 years

File Photo

Community Social Media platform LocalCircles in its survey on the occasion of 8 years of Swachh Bharat said that 6 in 10 surveyed give thumbs up to better municipal responsiveness and an improved civic sense among children but are not happy with the lack of functioning public toilets. Overall, 52% of respondents were not satisfied with the Government's efforts to make functioning public toilets available in their area even after 8 years of the mission being rolled out. Only 43% believe the availability of functioning public toilets has improved in the last 8 years.

The survey also brings out that while efforts have been made to build new public toilets, only 4 in 10 surveyed believe that functional public toilets have increased in their area thereby indicating that while they have been built, they are not necessarily being maintained for use. All in all, the mission needs another booster dose so cleanliness is visible all across the country and not just in the top 20 clean cities.

The survey received 65,000 responses from citizens located in 309 districts of India out of which 62% respondents were men while 38% were women. 48% of the respondents were from tier 1 districts, 31% from tier 2 districts and 21% from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

However, 63% see the positive impact of the mission on cleanliness and a civic sense among children, 53% believe civic authorities are now more responsive to complaints about waste management and 56% feel the Swachh Bharat mission has led to improvement in the civic sense of people. Further, 6 in 10 surveyed give thumbs up to better municipal responsiveness and an improved civic sense among children but are not happy with the lack of functioning public toilets

To a question where civic or local authorities are concerned, what has changed or improved according to citizens' perception, out of 13,536 respondents to the question 45% are not happy with 38% out of this group describing the situation as “no change/ still not responsive” while 7% felt the civic authorities are “not responsive”. On the other hand, 53% of respondents gave a green nod with 50% of them describing the situation as “become somewhat responsive” and just 3% opting for “become very responsive”.

