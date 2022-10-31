e-Paper Get App
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana not to tie up with BJP or MVA: Raju Shetty

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) founder Mr Raju Shetty on Monday reiterated that his party will not join hands with either BJP or MVA but will keep equal distance with both.

Mr Shetty in July had declared the party’s decision saying that the party will go solo in the local body elections.

Mr Shetty said it was not his party’s business to contest elections or do politics. ‘’In a bid to further strengthen the farmers’ movement, the SSS had formed an alliance with BJP and MVA in the past but it was not a good experience for the party. Therefore, the SSS will keep equal distance with MVA and BJP,’’ he added.

