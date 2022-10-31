Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana not to tie up with BJP or MVA: Raju Shetty | File Photo

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) founder Mr Raju Shetty on Monday reiterated that his party will not join hands with either BJP or MVA but will keep equal distance with both.

Mr Shetty in July had declared the party’s decision saying that the party will go solo in the local body elections.

Mr Shetty said it was not his party’s business to contest elections or do politics. ‘’In a bid to further strengthen the farmers’ movement, the SSS had formed an alliance with BJP and MVA in the past but it was not a good experience for the party. Therefore, the SSS will keep equal distance with MVA and BJP,’’ he added.

Mr Shetty asked the Shinde Fadnavis government to change the criteria and declare wet drought in Maharashtra and provide immediate assistance to the farmers who are severely hit following the damage caused to crops due to heavy rains and floods.