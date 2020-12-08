Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder Raju Shetti lambasts Modi-led govt on farm laws

BJP’s estranged ally the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder Raju Shetti on Monday led a blistering attack against Centre and alleged that the three farm laws were enacted to help the corporate magnets Adani and Ambani to recover their losses incurred in the lockdown. Shetti, whose name has been nominated by NCP for state council in the Governor’s quota, said, ‘’The role of government should be that of a mother. Do not blame the farmer. Understand the farmers and look into the issues on a priority basis.’’

Shetti, who is staged agitation in support of protesting farmers at Delhi, attacked the Centre for putting roadblocks and using repressive tactics.’’ The government that dug a trench on the road and stopped the tractors of farmers coming towards Delhi,’’ he said.

Shetti said instead of understanding the feelings of the farmers the Centre is trying to give political colour to the movement. ‘’ The farmers’ protest is not for any caste or religion but it is a movement to protect their interests,’’ he noted.

"The government has enacted three farm laws. The farmers had not demanded those three bills. The world economy collapsed in the lockdown. Our country was no exception. But the agricultural sector was stable during this period. That's when the business came to corporate houses,’’ he said. He further alleged that the three bills were passed with the help of Adani-Ambani to trade in agriculture and to cover their losses in the lockdown.

"The government is beating the farmers, spraying water, so the situation is deteriorating. If the farmer is disturbed, the country will be disturbed. The agitation is not limited to farmers in Punjab, Haryana and North India. This is the movement across the country,’’ he opined.