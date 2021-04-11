Suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze in high-security cell at Taloja jail

Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, who was sent to judicial custody till April 23 by the special NIA court last Friday, is being held in a high-security cell in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai. He has tested negative for Covid-19.

Police said Waze was arrested in the case of recovery of gelatin sticks from an SUV parked close to Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and in the murder case of a Thane businessman, Mansukh Hiren.

Sources from the prison department said, as per jail protocol, Vaze underwent a Covid-19 test and was found negative. “We have written to various courts about mandatory Covid testing for all accused brought to jail. In keeping with this protocol, Vaze too was brought to jail on Friday evening between 5.30pm and 6pm, with a negative report. He is currently lodged in a high-security cell and has been quarantined for 14 days as per the procedure followed for new inmates,” said an officer.

Vaze’s lawyer Aarti Kalekar said, “We have requested a safe cell for Vaze in jail, in view of the threat to his life. Considering the submission, the court ordered the jailer to provide the necessary security or adopt necessary measures for Vaze’s security. The jailer has also been directed to provide medical aid as and when required. The jail follows the same procedure, making safety the priority.”

Two accomplices of Vaze, convicted policeman Vinayak Shinde and a bookie, Naresh Gor, who were also sent to Taloja Central Jail, also tested negative and have been quarantined for 14 days.