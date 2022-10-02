Suspected Pujari gang members held for extortion bid from Bhayandar-based builder | File Photo

Less than 24 hours after a Bhayandar-based builder received a handwritten letter demanding Rs.50 lakh as extortion money tagged with a threat to his and his son's life if he failed to pay up, the crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar -Vasai Virar ( MBVV) police have arrested two people for issuing the threat.

The builder (name withheld) who received the letter at around 11:55 am on Friday (30th September), immediately registered a complaint at the Bhayandar police station. An offence under sections 387 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the duo and the investigations were handed over to the crime branch unit.

The images of accused bikers who flung the letter at the builder's office were captured on the CCTV cameras, however, their identity remained a mystery as they had worn masks and helmets to make it impossible for the police to identify them. Taking on the blind case as a challenge, the crime branch unit activated their informer network and arrested two people who have been identified as Mohammed Iqbal Ali Shaikh (49) and Lawrence Leo Chettiyar from Kashele village near Karjat in Raigad district. The duo had issued the death threat by claiming to be members of the Ravi Poojari gang.

However, the investigating team is checking their background to ascertain if they were involved in similar crimes.