Sushma Swarj’s patriotism beyond imagination: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister (EAM) and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj saying that her patriotism was beyond imagination.

"Her patriotism is beyond imagination! Her public engagement with social media, devoted family life despite being such active public life was also commendable.

She will be remembered for creating a huge network of passport offices in the entire country," the Chief Minister said in a series of tweets. "My deepest condolences to her family, friends and all our Karyakartas! Sushma ji, you will be remembered for eternity !" he added.

The Chief Minister said that she dedicated her entire life to the nation. "Sushma ji's entire life was dedicated to Nation. 11 direct elections from 4 different states.

1st lady CM of Delhi, 1st spokesperson of National Party,1st woman Leader of Opposition, Cabinet Minister at the age of 25. A record creating life in true sense!" he said.

"Paid my humble tributes to our great leader Sushma Swaraj ji at a condolence meet organised by BJP Mumbai in Mumbai this evening. RSS Sarkarywah Bhaiyyaji Joshi & other leaders were present," said the Chief Minister in another tweet.

The former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away in Delhi on August 6.