Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty gets rape threats

Bollywood actress and girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, recieved rape and murder threats on Instagram, which she shared on the social networking platform on Thursday. Chakraborty requested the cyber police to take action against the accused, slamming the trolls who have been blaming her for Rajput's suicide on June 14. Meanwhile, she also requested to initiate a CBI enquiry to ascertain what pressures prompted Rajput to take the extreme step.

Over a month after Rajput's suicide, Chakroborty had penned a heartfelt post for the late actor, after which she received a rape and murder threat from a man. Sharing a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram, Chakraborty said while she had ignored many abusive texts sent to her in the past month, the harassment was now unbearable. Following the messages, Chakraborty requested cyber police to look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty also took to social media, while requesting Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry to understand what ‘prompted’ Rajput to take the extreme step of hanging himself feel a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence on June 14. While police have taken the CCTV camera footage and other crucial evidence in their custody for investigation, the reason for Rajput's suicide remains unknown.

On Wednesday, police also recorded the statement of Rajput's psychiatrist, who had been treating the late actor for depression. Police reportedly questioned regarding the actor's health and the course, result of the treatment the actor was on under the doctor's advice.