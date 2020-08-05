Sushant’s finger swabs, nails ‘not collected by forensic team’; Mumbai Police claims actor’s family wanted Rhea ‘intimidated’

On the other hand, Mumbai Police claims that Rajput’s family wanted his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty to be intimidated.

The WhatsApp conversation between Sushant’s brother-in-law and Haryana-based IPS officer OP Singh and Paramjit Singh Dahiya, then deputy commissioner, Zone 9, Bandra Police emerged recently, after the actor’s family lawyer claimed that they had alerted the cops for the safety of the star, on February 25, but no action was taken.

Dahiya told Mumbai Mirror that Singh asked Bandra police to take action against Chakraborty to intimidate her and take into custody his friend Samuel Miranda. However, he asserted that Singh wanted things to be handled ‘informally’ and did not file any written complaint.

Dahiya was transferred on April 1 and was never contacted again by Singh.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday appointed Grant Thornton as the forensic auditor in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a police official said.

Police are probing various aspects like alleged professional rivalry, depression and financial transactions of the late actor.

Rajput's father K K Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna claiming that a large sum of money was withdrawn from his account.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday told reporters that the FIR by Bihar police said Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's account.

"During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there," he had said.

There is no confirmation yet of a direct transfer to the account of Rhea Chakraborty, he added.

The Enforcement Directorate had questioned Rajput's chartered accountant (CA) in connection with a money laundering probe that has stemmed from the complaint lodged by the actor''s father, officials said.

In his complaint on which an FIR was lodged on July 25, Rajput's father K K Singh accused Chakraborty and her family members of abetting his son's suicide, besides defrauding him of his money and subjecting him to blackmail.