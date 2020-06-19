Sushant suicide: Contract details sought from YRF on rivalry angle

Mumbai: A day after the Bandra police conducted inquiries with actor Rhea Chakraborty for nine hours and recorded her statement in connection with the probe into her close friend Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, the police have now sought details of the contracts Rajput had entered into with Yash Raj Films from the production house. The police sources said they were probing whether there was any professional rivalry angle to the actor’s demise.

These sources also said the police was likely to call director Shekhar Kapoor for inquiries. Kapoor was supposed to direct Rajput in 'Paani', produced by YRF, before the project was shelved.

According to police sources, in her statement, Chakroborty confirmed that she was living with Rajput and they were set to get married at the end of the year. However, due to a fight in the first week of June, Chakroborty allegedly left the house, but the couple was in touch via messages and phone calls, police sources claimed.

Sources also claimed that Chakraborty showed messages, photographs and videos of herself and Rajput, which were vetted by the police. The police also said that Chakraborty was the last person Rajput called, but his call went unanswered.

During the investigation, the police also learnt that Rajput, who was battling clinical depression for the last six months and was undergoing treatment, had turned to yoga and meditation while refusing to take medication.

According to the police sources, Rajput had signed a three-film deal with YRF production house, of which he had already completed two films -- Shuddh Desi Romance and Byomkesh Bakshy -- and the Shekhar Kapoor-directed Paani was set to be the third film. However, YRF allegedly backed out at the last minute as they did not want Rajput as the leading hero. The police are also likely to call Kapoor for inquiries as he had posted some details on social media in connection with Rajput's death.

"Keeping in view the professional angle, the police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As a part of that, the police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor," a senior police officer said.

"We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor," he added. On Thursday, the police also recorded statements of Rajput’s PR manager Radhika Nihalani and former business manager Shruti Modi. The police said Modi had worked with Rajput between July 2019 and February this year. She claimed he was working on three important things which were his dreams – virtual reality, a project called Nation India for World, and Dream 150.