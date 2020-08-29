Sushant Singh Rajput's death: There is a BJP angle in the case, says Congress leader Sachin Sawant

The Congress in Maharashtra on Friday demanded that the "BJP angle" in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case should be probed.

The state BJP, however, rubbished the Congress' demand and allegations.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that the CBI was going to question Sandeep Singh, who was producer of the biopic "PM Narendra Modi", with regard to the drugs aspect of the case.

"There is a definite BJP angle to it. CBI will investigate producer of PM Modi's biopic in drug dealing.

This is very serious," Sawant tweeted.

"Is that why there was a hurry to bring in CBI into the probe. When there are several top producers in Bollywood, why was Sandeep Singh chosen to helm the project?" he said.

"The Chief Minister, Home Ministershould probe the nexus between Bollywood, drugs and BJP," he said.