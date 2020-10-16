Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: NCB makes 23rd arrest in drug case

In a fresh arrest in the drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday night, arrested a management professional for alleged drug consumption and peddling.

The name of the arrested person is identified as Jay Madhok. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has reached 23. "Investigations revealed that he has procured and sold drugs," said an officer privy to the investigation.

NCB sources stated that Madhok was in touch with accused Kshitij Prasad arrested previously in the case.

NCB Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team have made multiple arrests in the case till now, which include alleged drug peddlers. Actress Rhea Chakbraborty and her brother Showik have also been arrested in the case.

The teams headed by Wankhede and the Deputy Director of NCB KPS Malhotra have been focussed on unearthing the drug traffickers in the city, who have been providing banned substances to many high-profile clients.

NCB has been probing one of the most talked about cases of the year linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, the investigation hit a roadblock after 26 of NCB’s staff tested positive for COVID-19. The silver lining, officials said, is that many of those who tested positive are joining back after successfully beating the virus.