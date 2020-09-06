Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: NCB will probe national connections in drug case

A senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer on Saturday said that the agency will investigate international and inter-state connections, if any, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Sing Rajput’s death. Speaking to the reporters outside the NCB's Ballard Estate office here in south Mumbai, the officer said while the agency's mandate is to ‘look for the big fish’ and probe international and inter-state drugs transactions, it will ‘not shirk its responsibility’ now that it is getting information about this alleged drugs nexus.

"Normally, this is not part of our mandate, but now that we are getting information... This case has given us an inkling of the network and the extent of the penetration," he said, when asked if the agency has evidence on the drugs nexus in Bollywood or the Hindi film industry.

"The whole idea of taking custody remand (of Showik and Miranda) is to make people confront each other to clarify their individual role. So, yes, we will be asking her (Rhea) to join the investigation and, maybe, some other people, because we also need clarity as to who did what,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited Rajput’s flat in Bandra again on Saturday as part of its investigation. "The probe team along with forensic experts reached the late actor's flat in Mont Blanc Apartments around 11.30 am," a CBI officer said.

Rajput's cooks Neeraj and Keshav, and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani accompanied the team, he said. "After inspecting the flat, the investigators went to the terrace of the building. Later, the team members left the place for the DRDO guest house at Santacruz, where they are stationed," he added.