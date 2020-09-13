Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: NCB says same peddlers also supplied drugs to other celebrities

The investigations of six persons arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday has revealed that peddlers who supplied drugs meant for Sushant Singh Rajput were also involved in providing contraband to other celebrities. In the biggest action in connection with the case, the agency on Saturday arrested Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari.

"Karamjeet is a drug supplier. He has a local distribution channel of drugs in the cine world," said KPS Malhotra, deputy director, NCB.

"Dwayne Fernandes is a Mumbai-based drug dealer, who deals in curated marijuana and hash. He is an associate of Showik Chakraborty and supplied drugs meant for Sushant," the officer said.

According to NCB, Sandeep Gupta is an auto rickshaw driver by profession. "But his main job was to supply bulk quantities of weed to retail dealers like Dwayne in this case," said Malhotra.

Another accused Sanket Patel is part of Karamjeet’s distribution chain. He used to deliver narcotics to celebrities.”

Aftab Fateh Ansari is an associate of Sandeep Gupta. He operated the wholesale procurement channelling of weed for Sandeep and distributed the contraband further.

The agency also arrested Ankush Arenja. "He is running a kitchen in the posh area of Mumbai and selling narcotics like weed, hash and MD to high profile individuals. He used to buy drugs from Sanket and is also connected with the network of Anuj Keshwani and Karamjeet Singh," said Malhotra.

All the accused will be produced before a court through video conferencing on Monday.