Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Maharashtra, Bihar govts file caveats in SC

Mumbai: Both, the Maharashtra and Bihar governments have filed caveats in the Supreme Court, each pleading that they be heard before the apex court rules on the matter of a CBI investigation in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent. The timing is crucial, given the rising chorus for a transfer of the SSR death case to the CBI.

The Maharashtra government’s move comes ahead of a hearing convened by the Supreme Court on August 5 on a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty who has sought the transfer of an FIR lodged against her in connection with SSR death, from Patna to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition, has alleged that SSR’s father has used his "influence" to rope her into the FIR lodged at Patna, Bihar, accusing her of abetment in his son's suicide. Coming under attack from various quarters over the investigation by Mumbai Police into the actor's death, the Maharashtra government decided to file a caveat.

Already, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ruled out transferring the case to the CBI saying that Mumbai Police are quite capable of carrying out the investigation and the probe was in the right direction. A senior minister told The Free Press Journal, "The government has lined up a legal team to argue in the apex court, which, on July 30 had already dismissed a separate petition filed by one Alka Priya requesting the transfer of investigation into the SSR death case from Mumbai Police to the CBI."