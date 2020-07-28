Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Forensic Science Laboratory rules out foul play; case will now be 'abetment to suicide'

The Kalina-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Monday has ruled out any foul play in late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
The Mumbai police, probing the case of alleged suicide by Rajput, have received his viscera sample report which came "negative", indicating no foul play in his death. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the FSL's report states that there was no trace of any harmful or toxic chemicals and/or drugs in Rajput’s viscera samples. The samples, along with gadgets from Rajput's home, were collected the day after his death on June 14.
Police officials told the leading daily that there was no trace of alcohol was found. While other tests of nails and stomach showed no struggle or poisoning. Cyber report and findings of the physics department of the forensic lab are yet to be submitted.
Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report had stated that the actor, who was found hanging in his apartment, died due to asphyxia.
The Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of 38 people, including those of Rajput's family and his cook. The police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with the actor’s death.
Mumbai police have also recorded statements of Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.
