Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Forensic Science Laboratory rules out foul play; case will now be 'abetment to suicide'

The Kalina-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Monday has ruled out any foul play in late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Mumbai police, probing the case of alleged suicide by Rajput, have received his viscera sample report which came "negative", indicating no foul play in his death. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the FSL's report states that there was no trace of any harmful or toxic chemicals and/or drugs in Rajput’s viscera samples. The samples, along with gadgets from Rajput's home, were collected the day after his death on June 14.

Police officials told the leading daily that there was no trace of alcohol was found. While other tests of nails and stomach showed no struggle or poisoning. Cyber report and findings of the physics department of the forensic lab are yet to be submitted.