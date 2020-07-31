Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: ED can at least register investigation report, says Devendra Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, seeking a comprehensive probe, including by the CBI and other central agencies, into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

This is the Subramanian Swamy's second letter to the prime minister over the matter. Swamy said he had enclosed with the letter a tabulation, giving "24 reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death is actually a murder, not a suicide".

The Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) had on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and six others on charges of alleged abetment to suicide of his son. The Bihar police case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Sushant Singh Rajput (34), who had starred in films such as 'Chichhore', 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath', was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.