Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Cops record statements of family and friends

Mumbai: Bandra Police have recorded statements of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's three family members – father and two sisters, who claim they were unaware about Sushant's cause of depression. Meanwhile, police have called in casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who had directed Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechaara, for inquiries.

Police said they have recorded statements of three more people, all family members of the late actor on Tuesday, in connection to his suicide. The Bollywood actor, who was found hanging at his apartment on Sunday, had apparently never shared the cause of his depression with the family. In a statement, the actor's father, KK Singh, said he was unaware about the cause of his son's depression. Subsequently, police also recorded statements of Rajput's two sisters. Till now, police have recorded statements of nine people including his friend, a cook, a caretaker and managers.

Meanwhile, police will also be looking into whether Rajput was depressed due to any professional rivalry and continue to be clueless about the trigger for his extreme step. On Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Mumbai Police will probe into the alleged cause of 'clinical depression owing to the professional rivalry'.

Sources claim, Bandra Police have called in casting director Mukesh Chhabra for inquiring, as he was one of the few persons who had closely worked with Rajput recently for the shooting of Dil Bechaara. Police may summon five production houses and film producers to record their statements.