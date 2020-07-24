Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Bandra Police records screenwriter Rumi Jaffery's statement

The Bandra Police recorded Bollywood screenwriter-director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection to the suicide probe of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports, Jaffery was in talks to do a romcom with Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as the lead pair.

Jafferys's statement was the 41st statement recorded in the probe. Meanwhile, amid reports of actress Kangana Ranuat being summoned for inquiries are rife on the social media, however, senior police officials have denied it.

Around Thursday noon, Jaffery arrived at Bandra police station to give his statement. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) confirmed the development and said, "We are recording Jaffery's statement in connection with Singh's death case." Police are probing the case from all angles, including professional rivalry, in a bid to ascertain the cause of his depression and trigger for the extreme step.

Soon after Rajput had died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence on June 14, Jafferey had revealed that he knew of the late actor's depression and often tried to pep him up. Moreover, the screenwriter had also claimed that the romcom movie was already discussed with Rajput and Chakraborty, of which shooting was to go on floors from May, but was stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.

Police sources said, during the probe it was revealed that Rajput was an extremely image conscious person and was deeply hurt about the negative reviews and blind items written about him. In connection to this allegation, on Tuesday, Bandra Police had recorded film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand's statement, besides two other journalists.

Police have recorded statements of 41 people, including Rajput's family, friends, co-stars, directors, production house employees and heads along with the doctors he was consulting for his depression. Meanwhile, police have denied summoning actress Kangana Ranaut for enquiries, even as her team has asked police officials to send a questionnaire that she could answer via email as she cannot come to Mumbai amid lockdown.