Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Anyone has a grievance, go to SC, says HC

The Bombay High Court, on Friday, while disposing off a clutch of PILs seeking various reliefs, including a CBI probe in the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said if anyone has any grievance regarding the case, they must go to the Supreme Court.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was dealing with a clutch of petitions, one of which sought a HC monitored probe in the case.

Appearing in one PIL, advocate Subhash Jha urged the bench to direct the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to force the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team to undergo quarantine. He cited the ‘conduct’ of the civic officials, who had forced an IPS officer from Bihar cadre to 14-days quarantine, after he reached Mumbai to investigate Rajput's case.

The judges, however, said that Jha was just apprehending that BMC would order the CBI team to undergo a quarantine period.

"Let it happen first. If it happens, then let the BMC face the music before the Supreme Court, since the CBI team is here on the top court's orders," CJ Datta remarked.

"In fact, if anyone has any grievance or complaints regarding the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai Police or even the BMC, s/he must approach the SC, as it is the apex court that has ordered a CBI probe," the bench added while disposing of the matters.