Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Narcotics Control Bureau accused Vishram Rahil files bail plea

An accused in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has filed a bail application on Monday before the special Narcotics court. Rahil Vishram, (41), a Versova resident has said in his plea filed through advocate SS Bhandary that he has been falsely arrested and implicated in the case and has nothing to do with the alleged offences.

Vishram who was arrested on September 18 said that 928 gm charas that the NCB claims to have seized from him come under non-commercial quantity under the Narcotics law, hence it does not attract Sec 37 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Under this provision which is applicable to commercial quantity of drugs, the court has to be satisfied while granting bail that the accused is not guilty of the offences and is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

The agency claims Vishram’s name was revealed by another accused Ankush Arneja during interrogation. His residence was searched during which drugs and Rs 4.36 lakh cash was seized. The special court had earlier rejected the bail plea of six co-accused in the case including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.