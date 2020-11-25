Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Another accused gets bail

A day after his co-accused in the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput - Ankush Arneja and Suryadeep Malhotra- were granted bail, Karamjeet Singh Anand was also granted bail by the special court on Wednesday.

Special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act GB Gurao directed that Karamjeet be released on a provisional cash bail of Rs 50,000 and has also directed him to execute bonds and sureties. He has also been directed to deposit his passport with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and to get the permission of the court to go abroad.

The court also directed him to inform the agency if he is travelling out of Greater Mumbai. He will also have to attend the NCB’s office once a month on a specific day for the next six months and attend the court on every date.

Karamjeet was arrested on September 13 by NCB along with five others -Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Ansari. The agency had alleged that all of them were involved in the peddling and supply of drugs. It claimed to have seized four grams of hashish, 17 gms marijuana and 5.50 lakhs in cash from Karamjeet during searches. A co-accused had confessed to having supplied ganja to former employee of Dharma Productions Kshitij Prasad on Karamjeet’s instructions, the NCB had claimed. The NCB had also seized Karamjeet’s Mercedes Benz car claiming that it was a proceeds of crime.