Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Accused Zaid Vilatra gets bail

Zaid Vilatra, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in early September, one of the early arrests in the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rapjut, was on Friday granted bail by a special court.

This was Vilatra’s second bail plea before the court. The previous bail plea, filed soon after the arrest, had been rejected along with those of Rajput’s partner Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and three others on September 11.

Vilatra had then approached the Bombay High Court for bail, but then withdrew the plea in early October.

The 20-year-old became the fifth accused in the case to get bail this week. Ankush Arneja, Suryadeep Malhotra, Karamjeet Singh Anand and Kshitij Prasad secured bail this week before him.

Vilatra had been released on similar bail conditions as his co-accused. The court directed that he be released on a provisional cash bail of Rs 50,000 and also furnish bonds and sureties. He has been asked to deposit his passport with the NCB, travel out of Greater Mumbai by informing the agency and be present before the court regularly. He has also been directed to attend the NCB’s office for the next six months on a specific day every month.