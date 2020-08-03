Sushant Singh Rajput death: Varun Sardesai slams Amruta Fadnavis for criticising Mumbai Police

On Monday, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai slammed Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, after she criticised Mumbai Police over Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.

Taking to Twitter, Varun Sardesai wrote in Marathi: "Madam, you and your family take the security cover of the Mumbai Police and make such base allegations against them?? Leave the security cover if you don't trust the police."