Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Guarded by an army of cops, Rhea Chakraborty goes to CBI

Mumbai: A posse of cops escorted actor Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday to the DRDO guesthouse where she was quizzed by the CBI for the second time. Since a section of media has camped outside her Santacruz home, severely curtailing her movement, the agency asked the Mumbai police to provide Rhea cover during her travel to the facility at Santacruz (E), where the investigators have stayed put.
Six female constables along with 10-15 male peers accompanied Rhea, accused of abetment of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, during her visit to the guesthouse.
After a gruelling session of questioning for 10 hours on Friday, Rhea was called for a second round of questioning at 10.30 am on Saturday. However, as a large crowd of media persons were waiting outside her residence, police help was sought. She and her brother Showik were escorted in a police van to the DRDO guesthouse around 1.30pm.
Rhea reportedly said that messages sent to Arya, which have gone viral on social media, were authentic. Not wishing to comment on the issue, her lawyer, however, said the investigating agency would be better placed to do so. Meanwhile, Arya’s lawyer has said that the hotelier will comply with the summons issued to him, and that he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate's Mumbai office on Monday and fully cooperate with officers.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the third agency which is investigating the drug angle, is set to arrest two suppliers of ‘bud’, the dried flower of the marijuana plant that sells for nearly Rs 5,000 per gram, sources said.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the applications received by him for a probe into alleged drug nexus in Bollywood will be forwarded to the CBI. “I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Singh, who made PM Modi's biopic and the BJP, regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these requests to the CBI for investigation,” said Deshmukh.
On Saturday, CBI officers also separately quizzed Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, staffer Keshav Bachner, former house manager Samuel Miranda and chartered accountants Sandip Shridhar and Rajat Mewati. The CBI also recreated the sequence of events on June 14, when Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence. It has referred his post-mortem report to a team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
