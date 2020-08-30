Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Guarded by an army of cops, Rhea Chakraborty goes to CBI

Rhea reportedly said that messages sent to Arya, which have gone viral on social media, were authentic. Not wishing to comment on the issue, her lawyer, however, said the investigating agency would be better placed to do so. Meanwhile, Arya’s lawyer has said that the hotelier will comply with the summons issued to him, and that he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate's Mumbai office on Monday and fully cooperate with officers.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the third agency which is investigating the drug angle, is set to arrest two suppliers of ‘bud’, the dried flower of the marijuana plant that sells for nearly Rs 5,000 per gram, sources said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the applications received by him for a probe into alleged drug nexus in Bollywood will be forwarded to the CBI. “I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Singh, who made PM Modi's biopic and the BJP, regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these requests to the CBI for investigation,” said Deshmukh.

On Saturday, CBI officers also separately quizzed Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, staffer Keshav Bachner, former house manager Samuel Miranda and chartered accountants Sandip Shridhar and Rajat Mewati. The CBI also recreated the sequence of events on June 14, when Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence. It has referred his post-mortem report to a team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.