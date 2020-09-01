Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Narcotics Control Bureau crackdown on curated marijuana

In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has seized bud (curated marijuana) in operations undertaken in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday. The name of this contraband had recently surfaced, after the ED began retrieving data from actor Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

The agency had recently registered a case against Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya, Rhea, her brother Showik, and others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. It began investigations after the ED stumbled on Rhea's WhatsApp chats, where drugs were allegedly discussed.

"Intensive operations against the trafficked bud (curated marijuana) sourced from abroad were undertaken at Delhi and Mumbai. In all, 3.5 kilograms of bud was seized. It has high street value in Mumbai and the best quality is sold at Rs 5,000 per gram," read an NCB statement.

"The seizure made in Delhi was destined for Mumbai. The seizure made in Mumbai was sourced from Canada and destined for Goa,'' the statement further said.