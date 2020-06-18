Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad demands detailed inquiry, says cartel story is scary

The NCP leader also said that he will meet Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and demand a enquiry. "I m personally meeting home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP and demanding a enquiry and the truth should b in public domain We're his movies stopped ? We're his movies banned? Was he forcibly removed from certain movies ? Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion."

Awhad's comments came after a criminal complaint was filed in a Bihar court on Wednesday, accusing Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint was filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, an advocate based here, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The case has been filed under section 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC.

Speaking to ANI Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha said, "I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar."

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police. The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences.

