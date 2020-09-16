Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shruti Modi's questioning stopped as NCB member tests positive

The questioning of Shruti Modi, former business manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was abruptly stopped on Wednesday morning after one of the team members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tested positive for Covid-19.

The NCB had summoned Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before them on Wednesday. The agency said that the duo has been summoned to "join the investigations."

Modi reached NCB’s guesthouse near the Gateway of India in South Mumbai on Wednesday morning but was soon sent back after the agency received results which revealed that a team member tested positive.