Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Round 2 for brother Rhea quizzed for first time

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the death probe of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday. Subsequently, her brother Showik also appeared before the CBI team, which is lodged and working out of the DRDO guesthouse around 10.30am. Sources said the siblings were questioned separately, to check for inconsistencies in their versions. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) put up a notice at the hotel in Goa where another person of interest in the case, Gaurav Arya is staying, asking him to be present at their office before August 31.

Sources said Rhea was summoned by the CBI and asked to bring all the documents related to financial and property transactions, along with prescriptions for any medicines Rajput was taking. She was also asked to bring in the consultation/appointment acknowledgements of all therapy sessions that she had arranged for Sushant.

On Friday morning, Rhea arrived at the DRDO office with her brother Showik, who was appearing before the CBI for the second time, after having been quizzed for more than 14 hours the day before. Sources said, Rhea was at the ED office for nine hours. Minutes before the Chakraborty siblings arrived at the DRDO guesthouse, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda had just walked in.



According to sources, Rhea was likely to have been questioned on why she left Rajput's apartment days before he ended his life and why she had been ignoring her boyfriend. Other questions would have included how she learnt about Rajput's death and the state of her relations with his family.



Agency sources said she will continue to be interrogated for some more days, to ascertain facts, as she has been named the prime accused in the abetment to suicide charges levelled by Rajput's father in the FIR lodged at Patna. Meanwhile, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau have sought more details from the ED as they investigate the drug angle in the case.

Late on Friday evening, Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani arrived at the DRDO guesthouse for an eighth consecutive day of questioning.